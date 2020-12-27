BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The head of the Russian Armed Forces, Alexander Leonov, spoke on Sunday about the lessons learned from the war in Karabakh for the Russian army.

Leonov said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda that “during the battles in Karabakh, this offensive weapon remained unnoticed, and a blow from the sky suddenly followed. The fighters at the site did not see any threat, because the relatively small device was hanging at high altitude and was invisible.”

“The old Soviet anti-aircraft air defense systems, for example, Shilka or Wasp, which are in service with the Armenian forces, were unable to detect a small-sized target,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the war has shown an increasing role in the battles of drones and suicide drones, which inflicted the most damage to the enemy, while Russia does not possess such means in large quantities, but it has already developed new tactics to confront it.

He added that the coordinated use of all the forces and the heterogeneous means available for the Joint Weapons Brigade, with the aim of combating UAVs, showed the greatest efficiency. To combat UAVs, it was decided to establish mixed tactical groups with the participation of joint weapons units, as well as military air defense and electronic warfare units.

It is planned to use, in particular, the promising anti-aircraft artillery complex derivation-air defense as an effective countermeasure. The detection and destruction of even small and micro cameras can be guaranteed in the short term, and tests of the complex are scheduled to be completed in 2022.