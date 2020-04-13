The crew of the Black Sea Fleet small anti-submarine ship Muromets held a live-fire exercise at a Black Sea naval range, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.
“As part of combat training measures, the sailors performed preparatory and qualification artillery firings against sea and air targets,” the press office said in a statement.
Towed target screens simulating the notional enemy’s warships were used as surface targets. The air targets were simulated by illuminating air bombs dropped by the Black Sea Fleet aircraft.
The ship’s artillery crews also conducted firings against the mock-ups of floating mines, the statement says.
“At the final stage of the firings, the sailors practiced the algorithm of measures for the ship’s air defense during its transit at sea, with close-in jamming actions,” the press office said.
