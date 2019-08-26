BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian military police have deployed to their forces to the Turkish observation post area in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Russian police deployed their forces to the Turkish observation post area to alleviate any tensions between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces.

The Russian military police were photographed by local reporters on Sunday as they were establishing their positions around the Turkish observation post.

Despite the Syrian government’s demand that the Turkish military withdraw from this observation post and all other posts, the Russian deployment has little to do with pressuring Ankara to leave the area and more to do deescalating tensions in Hama.

The Turkish regime has already refused to withdraw from this observation post and their presence in Morek is no direct threat to the Syrian Armed Forces, as they are completely surrounded in the area.

