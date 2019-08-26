BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian military police have deployed to their forces to the Turkish observation post area in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Russian police deployed their forces to the Turkish observation post area to alleviate any tensions between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces.

The Russian military police were photographed by local reporters on Sunday as they were establishing their positions around the Turkish observation post.

Russian military police
Russian military police

Despite the Syrian government’s demand that the Turkish military withdraw from this observation post and all other posts, the Russian deployment has little to do with pressuring Ankara to leave the area and more to do deescalating tensions in Hama.

The Turkish regime has already refused to withdraw from this observation post and their presence in Morek is no direct threat to the Syrian Armed Forces, as they are completely surrounded in the area.

Serb
Guest
Serb
Breach the compound and capture the turkish invaders. Hold them in custody until turkey pulls its army back from Syrian soil.

2019-08-26 10:01
Catalan
Guest
Catalan
do the same in north kosovo and save the serb population from albanese islamists….

2019-08-26 12:48
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
So where are the foreign-backed jihadis that were skulking around that observation post? If they have gone inside then the Russians outside have them couped in and the Turks have to maintain them. If some are still outside, they are fair game for both the Russians and the SAA without the Turks intervening

2019-08-26 10:19
@FairsFair, and if they are inside the Sultan must pay for green buses to Ankara. LOL

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
Suddenly the Observation Post has 8 cooks, 25 waiters, 10 drivers, 20 Setting up Hair Cutting Saloon, 3 cleaning up toilets, 40 sweepers, 300 beggers outside 🙂 🙂 😉 😉

2019-08-26 12:04