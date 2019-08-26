BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian military police have deployed to their forces to the Turkish observation post area in the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
According to a military report from the Hama Governorate, the Russian police deployed their forces to the Turkish observation post area to alleviate any tensions between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces.
The Russian military police were photographed by local reporters on Sunday as they were establishing their positions around the Turkish observation post.
Despite the Syrian government’s demand that the Turkish military withdraw from this observation post and all other posts, the Russian deployment has little to do with pressuring Ankara to leave the area and more to do deescalating tensions in Hama.
The Turkish regime has already refused to withdraw from this observation post and their presence in Morek is no direct threat to the Syrian Armed Forces, as they are completely surrounded in the area.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.