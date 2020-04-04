BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A group of National Defense Forces (NDF) personnel opened fire on some officers from the Kurdish-led Asayish forces in the Al-Qamishli Distrit of Al-Hasakah on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, the NDF personnel fired a few shots towards an Asayish vehicle, causing material damage to the car.

The reason for the attack is unknown; however, some reports from the area have said that the Russian military police have intervened to ease tensions between the NDF and Asayish.

No other attacks have been reported at this moment.

In the past, the Asayish and NDF have traded attacks in both Qamishli and Hasakah; this has often led to intervention by the YPG and SAA forces in order to prevent hostilities from escalating.

