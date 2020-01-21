BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have deployed their S-400 air defense system at the Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, the Chinese publication Sohu reported on Wednesday.

“The maximum detection range of the S-400 air defense radar at the Hmeimim Airbase is only 600 kilometers, which means that the Russian S-400 radar can only detect aircraft over most of the border between Iraq and Syria, but not over the border between Iraq and Iran . The most appropriate explanation is that the Russian Air Force sent the 96L6E radar, located at the Hmeimim Airbase, to the Qamishli Airbase in the northeast border region of Syria, which is only 100 kilometers from the Iraqi border,” the publication reported.

According to the publication, this information was made available after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that the Russian Armed Forces tracked six F-35 warplanes along the Iran-Iraq border during the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) attack on the U.S. forces inside Iraq.

The report would be corroborated by the aviation publication Avia.Pro, who also confirmed that if the Russian air defenses did indeed pick up the U.S. aerial presence along the Iran-Iraq border, than it was due to the S-400’s proximity to the Iraq border.

“Given the Russian S-400’s target detection range, these air defense systems could indeed detect six a-35 fighters near Iran’s borders,” they said.

It should be noted, however, that while Iran has made similar claims, the U.S. has not commented on Lavrov’s allegations.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  US warship encounters Russian Navy in Arabian Sea

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags-SuxFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Still it’s good that the Russians can take the opportunity to fine tune their detection systems for the latest USA/Israeli attack jet fighters.ir

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-21 15:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Fine tune systems that weren’t able to shoot down any aircraft since 1978?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-01-21 22:35