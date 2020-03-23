BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Russian military was photographed on Sunday transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Syrian port city of Tartous.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, the Black Sea Fleet’s 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir class LST ORSK 148 transited the Bosphorus Strait and entered Mediterranean waters on Sunday.

Reinforcement for Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid #COVID19 pandemic: #ВМФ Project1171 #ЧФ BlackSeaFleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus. pic.twitter.com/Xg1ya5pm3K — Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) March 22, 2020

The ship was likely transporting weapons and military equipment to Syria, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepares to resume their offensive in Idlib.

Due to the refusal of militant groups to withdraw from the agreed upon safe zone, the Syrian Arab Army has been preparing themselves for a new operation in which they will push towards the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of Idlib.

The goal of this upcoming operation to is to capture all remaining towns, cities, and villages located along the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

