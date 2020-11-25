Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Russian peacekeepers will stay in Nagorno-Karabakh for more than five years.

“True, five years may be enough to create guarantees of security and stability in the region. But the Karabakh conflict is a prolonged one, so I do not believe that the presence of Russian peacekeepers will be confined to one five-year period,” Pashinyan told TASS in an interview.

Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a peace agreement on the Karabakh issue in early November, ending a long-standing conflict between the two nations on this disputed territory.

As part of the agreement, Russian peacekeeping forces would deploy to Karabakh to ensure the safety of the people and prevent any violence from breaking out between the two sides.

Source: TASS