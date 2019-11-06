BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – A Russian military convoy was seen heading to the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Wednesday as they prepare to construct a new base near the Turkish border.

According to a military report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, a large Russian military convoy was seen arriving in the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa, which is where they are expected to build a large base that they will share with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Russian military convoy consisted of several soldiers and and a large amount of equipment, the report added.

‘Ayn ‘Issa was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces during their western Al-Raqqa campaign in 2016; it was previously under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

