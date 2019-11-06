BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – A Russian military convoy was seen heading to the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate on Wednesday as they prepare to construct a new base near the Turkish border.

According to a military report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, a large Russian military convoy was seen arriving in the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa, which is where they are expected to build a large base that they will share with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Russian military police and several supply vehicles seen arriving inside of ‘Ayn ‘Issa to establish their joint base with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The Russian military convoy consisted of several soldiers and and a large amount of equipment, the report added.

Russian supply trucks seen arriving in the northern Al-Raqqa town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa on Wednesday.

‘Ayn ‘Issa was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces during their western Al-Raqqa campaign in 2016; it was previously under the control of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

Mientras los mercenarios de Erdogan no estén dentro del territorio Sirio todo está bien,.

2019-11-07 01:49