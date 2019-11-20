The Russian military police conducted a patrol mission in Syria’s Hasakah province, and the air taskforce conducted two aerial patrol missions in northern Syria, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Wednesday.
“The Russian military police continued patrol missions along the Aradah-Kabira-Karamania in Hasakah province. The convoy was supported from the air by helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Force,” he said. “The air taskforce carried out air patrols along the routes: Qamishli – Chanajik – Aradah Kabirah – Helva Aliyah – Shafqat – Karamania – Tell al-Shura – Garbi-Zenar – Qamishli, Quaires – Metras – Hanik – Faucani – Ain Issa – Mazaraat – Bir-Hamid – Quaires,” he said.
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Sochi to agree on a ten-provision memorandum on joint operations to control the situation in northeastern Syria.
Under the arrangement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards were deployed to Syrian territories outside the zone of Turkey’s Peace Spring operation. They are tasked to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish units to a distance of 30 kilometers of the Syrian-Turkish border. The first joint patrol mission was conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1 (near Qamishli).
The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country’s liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.