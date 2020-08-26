BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Russian forces in Syria announced that they have erected a mobile bridge over the Euphrates River in Syria, to cross military vehicles in Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
A spokesman for the Russian forces in Syria stated that the site was chosen to erect the bridge over the Euphrates River, taking into account the depth and strength of the current, noting that “more than four and a half meters (depth) – is a dangerous level, meaning that the floating bridge may not remain at the water’s edge. It can simply be carried or submerged by water.”
This move comes at a time when the Syrian Arab Army is on the offensive against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Deir Ezzor and Homs countrysides.
The Syrian Army’s operation was announced on Tuesday after a string of attacks carried out by the Islamic State that killed several soldiers and a Russian general.
