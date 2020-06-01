BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee announced the neutralization of armed men during a special operation in the city of Songja, Ingushetia Republic.

On Saturday, security services in the Russian republic of Ingushetia received information about the presence of a group of armed criminals in a non-residential building on the outskirts of the city of Songa.

When the gunmen were asked to surrender, they returned fire, and were killed.

The Commission stated that “the bodies of the gunmen, as well as weapons, ammunition and explosive devices, were found at the site of the clash.”

Video credit: RT

