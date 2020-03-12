BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Russian military has begun conducting hourly patrols along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5), following the agreement made between President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 5th.

Under the agreement, the Russian and Turkish armed forces would conduct joint patrols along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway and the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

According to the latest reports from the Idlib front, Russian military vehicles conducted a number of patrols along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway on Thursday, as the latter has increased their presence in the governorate.

In a video released by RT Arabic, the Russian military can be seen conducting a patrol along Saraqib area of the Aleppo-Damascus Highway; this area was previously contested by the militants, who sought to retake the city from the Syrian Armed Forces.

