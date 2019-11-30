Russian military police have conducted reconnaissance along a new patrol route near the city of Kobane in northern Syria, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
The new route covered 120 kilometres (75 miles) and lasted four hours.
Due to the route being new, the military police placed special attention on safety. Terrain scouts first passed through, then sappers, and finally machine-gunners went through in Tigr infantry mobility vehicles.
Last week, a Russian military official said that the military police were conducting reconnaissance missions in northern Syria to scout new patrol routes.
On 23 October, Turkey and Russia struck a memorandum that prevented Ankara from further expanding its zone of operation in the region.
Russian military police and Syrian border guards, in turn, committed themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militants from an 18-mile border zone outside the area of Operation Peace Spring.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.