BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria reported that an explosive device was detonated under a Russian military vehicle in the Kobani (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) area near the Turkish border on Tuesday.

The reconciliation center told reporters that “unknown persons this morning tried to block the patrol of the Russian military police” in the area, where “an explosion occurred under one of the patrol vehicles at the last point on its path.”

The center added that “no one was injured as a result of the detonation of the improvised explosive device.”

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

Tuesday’s attack against the Russian military marked the first time this month that they have been targeted during their patrols in northern Syria.

