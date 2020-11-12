BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Russian military police came under attack on Thursday, while traveling through the eastern countryside of Daraa in Syria’s southern region.

According to a report from the Syrian Armed Forces, the Russian military police were traveling west from the town of Al-Karak on Thursday, when a roadside bomb was detonated along a roadway near the Al-Sweida administrative border.

A source told Al-Masdar News that the roadside bombing took place along the Sahwah-Mussayfrah Road.

The Russian military vehicle was partially damaged as a result of the explosion, but no one was reported dead.

On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) surrounded Al-Karak and later entered the entered the town to conduct a security operation against the militant sleeper cells inside.

This Syrian Army operation came in response to a militant attack against the officers of the Air Force Intelligence (AFI) near the town of Al-Karak earlier this week.

Daraa has recently witnessed an increase in hostilities this week, following a number of attacks carried out by militant groups in the administrative capital and the eastern countryside of the governorate.