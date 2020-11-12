BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Russian military police came under attack on Thursday, while traveling through the eastern countryside of Daraa in Syria’s southern region.
According to a report from the Syrian Armed Forces, the Russian military police were traveling west from the town of Al-Karak on Thursday, when a roadside bomb was detonated along a roadway near the Al-Sweida administrative border.
A source told Al-Masdar News that the roadside bombing took place along the Sahwah-Mussayfrah Road.
The Russian military vehicle was partially damaged as a result of the explosion, but no one was reported dead.
On Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) surrounded Al-Karak and later entered the entered the town to conduct a security operation against the militant sleeper cells inside.
This Syrian Army operation came in response to a militant attack against the officers of the Air Force Intelligence (AFI) near the town of Al-Karak earlier this week.
Daraa has recently witnessed an increase in hostilities this week, following a number of attacks carried out by militant groups in the administrative capital and the eastern countryside of the governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.