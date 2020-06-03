BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Russian military came under attack in northwestern Syria this week while attempting to conduct a patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

In a video recorded by locals in the Idlib Governorate, a Russian military convoy can be seen driving along the M-4 Highway when their vehicles are hit with rocks thrown from an overpass.

The video showed several Russian military vehicles being hit by rocks, but no one was reportedly hurt as a result of these attacks.

This latest incident marks the second time in the last month that the Russian military has come under attack while conducting a patrol along the M-4 Highway.

Last week, a Turkish military convoy was also attacked along the M-4 Highway; this resulted in the death of one soldier near the border town of Al-Ghassaniyeh.

