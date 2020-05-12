BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Russian military police came under attack by a group of protesters, backed by the Turkish-backed militants, in the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.
According to reports from northwestern Syria on Tuesday, the Russian military police were repeatedly struck by rocks and eggs while they were trying to complete their patrol along the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
The protesters made it known to the Russian and Turkish forces that they were against these patrols, despite the fact it was agreed upon during the March 5th Moscow meeting.
#Turkish terrorists attack #russian military patrol #Syria pic.twitter.com/w2PBzXft5P
— Last Defender (@LastDef) May 12, 2020
In the past, the joint Russia-Turkish military patrols were blocked by protesters along the M-4 Highway; however, since the Turkish Army’s intervention, the demonstrations have focused more on expressing their rejection of these patrols, rather than blocking them.
