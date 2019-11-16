BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – Russian military choppers were seen flying over the militant positions in the Tal Tamr District of Al-Hasakah on Saturday, marking the first time that they have done so since they have deployed to this area of Syria.

According to reports from Tal Tamr, the Russian military choppers circled the militant positions inside this district and nearby border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.

The Russian military was reportedly conducting their patrol in the Tal Tamr District, despite the ongoing clashes between the Turkish-backed militants and Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

These patrols have been carried out by the Turkish and Russian armed forces for over a week now, with the majority of them taking place in Kobane (northeast Aleppo) and Manbij (northeast Aleppo).

