A Mi-26 helicopter with 8 people on board made a hard landing in the Tazovsky district of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, a representative of the emergency services of the region said.

According to preliminary data, six people were injured as a result of the Mi-26’s hard landing in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the Ural Investigation Department for Transport said.

A source in local emergency services said earlier that one of the crew members who suffered severe injuries due to fractures was injured.

The failure of equipment in adverse weather conditions and a piloting error have been considered as the causes of the accident.

Source: Sputnik

