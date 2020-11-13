BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Russian military carried out a powerful attack in northwestern Syria on Friday, as they launched at least two ballistic missiles towards the jihadist positions in Idlib.

According to a field source in neighboring Latakia, the Russian military fired two short-range Iskander ballistic missiles toward the jihadist positions west of Idlib city.

The source said the missiles were fired from the Latakia coast toward the western outskirts of Idlib city, resulting in two major blasts near the administrative capital on Friday afternoon.

The source would add that the Russian military carried out the strikes after reconnaissance aircraft circled the area for a short period of time.

Prior to the ballistic missile strikes, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a number of airstrikes over southern Idlib.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source near the line of contact in southern Idlib, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the militant positions inside the town of Al-Bara and its surrounding area.

These strikes reportedly came after Russian reconnaissance planes spotted the movements of the militant forces in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.