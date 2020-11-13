BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Russian military carried out a powerful attack in northwestern Syria on Friday, as they launched at least two ballistic missiles towards the jihadist positions in Idlib.
According to a field source in neighboring Latakia, the Russian military fired two short-range Iskander ballistic missiles toward the jihadist positions west of Idlib city.
The source said the missiles were fired from the Latakia coast toward the western outskirts of Idlib city, resulting in two major blasts near the administrative capital on Friday afternoon.
The source would add that the Russian military carried out the strikes after reconnaissance aircraft circled the area for a short period of time.
Prior to the ballistic missile strikes, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a number of airstrikes over southern Idlib.
According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) source near the line of contact in southern Idlib, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the militant positions inside the town of Al-Bara and its surrounding area.
These strikes reportedly came after Russian reconnaissance planes spotted the movements of the militant forces in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of southern Idlib.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.