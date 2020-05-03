BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – A new convoy of reinforcements from the Russian Armed Forces arrived in the Al-Raqqa Governorate this weekend, as the latter continues to build up their troops in northern Syria.

According to a field report from the Al-Raqqa Governorate, the Russian military sent reinforcements on Saturday and Sunday to the town of Ma’adan and the Al-Hasakah Governorate town of Tal Tamr.

The report said the Russian convoy brought both reinforcements and military equipment to Maadan and Tal Tamr.

At the same time, the Russian military is conducting joint patrols with the Turkish Armed Forces along the strategic M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah Highway).

Since the start of April, the Russian and Turkish armed forces have carried out several patrols between the Aleppo, Al-Raqqa and Al-Haskah governorates.

These joint patrols in northern Syria were agreed upon in October and they continue to take place despite Turkey’s continued strikes against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

