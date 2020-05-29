BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Russian military is building a new base in the border triangle area that links Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.

According to the monitor, approximately a dozen Russian armored vehicles arrived in the border town of Al-Malikiyah, escorted by two Russian choppers.

The report added that the base is being setup in the village of Qasr Deeb, which is northwest of Al-Malikiyah, which is close to the border triangle between the three countries.

The SOHR article coincides with Al-Masdar’s report on Thursday about a Russian military convoy heading to the border triangle area for the first time ever.

A source from the Syrian Armed Forces said the Russian military was conducting a patrol in the area, but did not mention anything about a new base in Al-Hasakah.

However, if this is true, this new military base will be near the U.S. Armed Forces in the northeastern region of Syria.

Both the U.S. and Russian armed forces have been involved in a small Cold War-like conflict in northeastern Syria, with both armies building bases and deploying heavy weapons to the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

