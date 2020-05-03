BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A Russian military police unit blocked a U.S. convoy that was attempting to bypass their checkpoint in the Al-Qamishli countryside on Saturday, a field report read.

According to the report, the U.S. vehicles approached a Russian checkpoint in eastern Al-Qamishli, when the latter refused to grant them access to the roadway inside this imperative district in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The report added that the U.S. forces had to turn around and use another route to reach their intended destination in the al-Hasakah Governorate.

Since this incident, a video has been released from the Al-Qamishli countryside that shows the incident between the U.S. and Russian forces.

While there have been no direct clashes among the U.S. and Russian soldiers, there have been instances of both sides engaging in aggressive behavior; this was evident during a highway incident earlier this year.

The Russian military police were attempting to bypass U.S. vehicles in the Al-Hasakah countryside, when the latter cutoff the passing vehicle.

They couldn't lift up a finger super power my a*s.

