BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A Russian military police unit blocked a U.S. convoy that was attempting to bypass their checkpoint in the Al-Qamishli countryside on Saturday, a field report read.

According to the report, the U.S. vehicles approached a Russian checkpoint in eastern Al-Qamishli, when the latter refused to grant them access to the roadway inside this imperative district in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The report added that the U.S. forces had to turn around and use another route to reach their intended destination in the al-Hasakah Governorate.

Since this incident, a video has been released from the Al-Qamishli countryside that shows the incident between the U.S. and Russian forces.

BREAKING: #USA/#Russia— Russian Military Police BLOCK U.S. Army convoy from entering #Qamishli, #Syria. The incident lasted a few hours, American reinforcements arrived on scene, but still weren’t able to enter. pic.twitter.com/PsNS8JSUv3 — AS-Source News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) May 2, 2020

While there have been no direct clashes among the U.S. and Russian soldiers, there have been instances of both sides engaging in aggressive behavior; this was evident during a highway incident earlier this year.

The Russian military police were attempting to bypass U.S. vehicles in the Al-Hasakah countryside, when the latter cutoff the passing vehicle.

Advertisements