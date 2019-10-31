Russia’s 102nd military base stationed in the town of Gyumri in Armenia will almost double its combat potential after it is rearmed with new and upgraded weapon systems, Base Commander Colonel Nikolai Martynyuk reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday.

Russia’s defense chief inspected the 102nd military base in Armenia on Tuesday.

Also, Chief of Staff of Russia’s Southern Military District Lieutenant-General Sergei Kuzovlev reported to the defense minister that the 102nd military base in Armenia “is provided with materiel, military hardware and armament in full.”

The general also said that the military base’s training range infrastructure allows conducting a full cycle of combat training measures, including drills.

Source: TASS

