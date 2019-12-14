BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – Russian Armed Forces are allegedly forming a new military force in northern Syria that is meant to replace the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) along the Turkish border.

According to the Rojava News Network, the Russian military has begun recruiting new recruits in the cities of Amude and Dirbasiyeh, along with the town of Tal Tamr in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

“Russian forces has begun forming new military groups in the towns of Amûdê, Dirbêsiyê and Tall tamr cities, with the aim to replace the YPG and Protect the border with Turkey. The volunteers will receive an salaries pay of 150k SP.”

“The new military groups will be under supervision of Russia, with full dependence on the Russian forces. Russian forces have already started with training in their base at Qamişlo Airport. The number of volunteers are unknown,” they said on Twitter.

The volunteers will reportedly receive monthly salaries of 150k Syrian Pounds, which is approximately $200 USD.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this.

However, if true, this new SDF-like group will be concentrated on the Syrian-Turkish border, which will provide necessary relief to the Syrian Armed Forces who are already spread too thin in this area.

