BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A Russian military aircraft was filmed forcing a NATO warplane to flee during an incident over undisclosed area, the popular Internet blogger FighterBomber posted reported.

The blogger posted the undated video on his YouTube channel, pointing out that a NATO fighter jet tried to break through to an old Russian IL-18 military aircraft.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, “foreign combat aircraft, despite being escorted, attempted to break through to the Russian Il-18 military aircraft, bypassing Russian fighters right at the rate.”

“However, after only a few moments, the Russian fighter escorting the board practically flew up to the NATO combat aircraft and forced the latter to flee,” they continued.

“Where exactly this incident occurred is not reported, however. According to experts, such cases are not the only ones, in particular, a video appeared earlier on which you can see how a foreign combat aircraft tried to break through to the Russian government’s board, but was harshly greeted by Russian fighters and had to retreat,” they added.

