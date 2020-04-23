BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – A Russian military aircraft was filmed forcing a NATO warplane to flee during an incident over undisclosed area, the popular Internet blogger FighterBomber posted reported.

The blogger posted the undated video on his YouTube channel, pointing out that a NATO fighter jet tried to break through to an old Russian IL-18 military aircraft.

According to the Russian publication, Avia.Pro, “foreign combat aircraft, despite being escorted, attempted to break through to the Russian Il-18 military aircraft, bypassing Russian fighters right at the rate.”

“However, after only a few moments, the Russian fighter escorting the board practically flew up to the NATO combat aircraft and forced the latter to flee,” they continued.

“Where exactly this incident occurred is not reported, however. According to experts, such cases are not the only ones, in particular, a video appeared earlier on which you can see how a foreign combat aircraft tried to break through to the Russian government’s board, but was harshly greeted by Russian fighters and had to retreat,” they added.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  French aircraft carrier abandons Middle East mission after suspected coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Yt another crapaganda bullshïtting. It’s becoming boring! Come back when one opens fire and shoots another one down. Anything else is B.S., and mark my words, neither Russians, nor NATO are enough dumb to shoot at other’s aircraft 😉

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-04-23 21:52