BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry announced that an L-39 training plane had an accident in the southwestern Krasnodar region, and that its two crew members escaped injury.

“An L-39 training plane had an accident while carrying out a training sortie, and the two-person crew were able to leave the plane by parachute, and were not injured,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

The statement indicated that the plane fell over an uninhabited area. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined by the Aviation Safety Committee of the Russian Armed Forces.

It is reported that a plane of the same model L-39 had crashed during a training flight without ammunition in the same Russian province Krasnodar in 2018.