Russian military police have carried out patrolling mission on four routes in the Syrian provinces of Hasakah and Aleppo, and military aviation has conducted one patrolling mission along one route, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Yury Borenkov said on Thursday.
“Russian military police continued patrolling missions on routes Karamania-Dikia in Hasakah province, Kobani-Marwah, Ajami-Karakozak and Ajami-Avsharia in Aleppo province,” Borenkov said.
“Military aviation carried out an aerial patrolling missions along the route Qamishli-Qantr-Karamania-Gannamia-Qirbatli-Kara Rash-Tell Tair-Abu Kala-Rashek-Biqmazlo-Shanajik-Dikia-Tell Hamdun-Haraza-Haniq-Abu Jarja-Tell Tair-Qirbatli-Karamania-Qamishli,” he added.
Borenkov noted that since September 30, a total of 714,059 people returned to Syria from other countries, and a total of 1,306,209 people returned to places of their pre-war residence.
The Russian reconciliation center continues to provide assistance in restoring infrastructure and establishing conditions for the return of refugees. As of December 5, 924 educational and 220 medical facilities were restored, along with 32,721 residential houses and 1,110 km of roads.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.