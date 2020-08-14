BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A video was posted on social media this week, showing the landing of a Russian MiG-31 fighter at the Bolshoy Savino Airport in Russia.

The fighter’s rear wheel has broken. The footage shows that due to the malfunction, a fire started, but the plane landed safely.

The press service of the Central Military Region stated that the skill of the crew made it possible to save the plane and avoid injuries.

Посадка МиГ-31, у которого произошло разрушение колеса одной из стоек шасси.

Всё в порядке, экипаж и борт целы. pic.twitter.com/NbQeaRaBAs — Грета Коронатуборг (@qretaxyeta) August 11, 2020

It should be noted that on this day, the operators of the MiG-31 in Perm, Central Military District, made their first flights at maximum altitudes and speeds in the layers near the stratosphere.

They flew at an altitude of about 20,000 meters. It turned out that the incident was part of the training and the pilots successfully passed the test.