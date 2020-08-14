BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – A video was posted on social media this week, showing the landing of a Russian MiG-31 fighter at the Bolshoy Savino Airport in Russia.
The fighter’s rear wheel has broken. The footage shows that due to the malfunction, a fire started, but the plane landed safely.
The press service of the Central Military Region stated that the skill of the crew made it possible to save the plane and avoid injuries.
Посадка МиГ-31, у которого произошло разрушение колеса одной из стоек шасси.
Всё в порядке, экипаж и борт целы. pic.twitter.com/NbQeaRaBAs
— Грета Коронатуборг (@qretaxyeta) August 11, 2020
It should be noted that on this day, the operators of the MiG-31 in Perm, Central Military District, made their first flights at maximum altitudes and speeds in the layers near the stratosphere.
They flew at an altitude of about 20,000 meters. It turned out that the incident was part of the training and the pilots successfully passed the test.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.