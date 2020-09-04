BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, that its MiG-31 fighter jet intercepted two American and British planes over the waters of the Barents Sea.
The ministry said in their statement that the Russian air defenses on September 3 detected two air targets that were approaching the borders of the Russian state.
The ministry said that a MiG-31 fighter belonging to the Northern Fleet took off with the aim of identifying them and preventing a violation of the borders of the Russian state.
The statement continued: “The Russian fighter crew identified the two air targets, as they were found to be an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft for the United States Air Force and an R.1 sentinel reconnaissance aircraft for the British Air Force.”
They added that the Russian fighter returned to its permanent station, after the American and British planes changed course in the opposite direction, and the Ministry of Defense stressed that the flight of MiG-31 took place “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”
In recent months, Russian forces have witnessed an intensification of reconnaissance flights by foreign countries near the borders of Russia, and a similar incident was announced earlier on Thursday, when a MiG-31 fighter intercepted a Norwegian patrol plane of the Orion type over the Barents Sea.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.