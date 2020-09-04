BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, that its MiG-31 fighter jet intercepted two American and British planes over the waters of the Barents Sea.

The ministry said in their statement that the Russian air defenses on September 3 detected two air targets that were approaching the borders of the Russian state.

The ministry said that a MiG-31 fighter belonging to the Northern Fleet took off with the aim of identifying them and preventing a violation of the borders of the Russian state.

The statement continued: “The Russian fighter crew identified the two air targets, as they were found to be an RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft for the United States Air Force and an R.1 sentinel reconnaissance aircraft for the British Air Force.”

They added that the Russian fighter returned to its permanent station, after the American and British planes changed course in the opposite direction, and the Ministry of Defense stressed that the flight of MiG-31 took place “in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.”

In recent months, Russian forces have witnessed an intensification of reconnaissance flights by foreign countries near the borders of Russia, and a similar incident was announced earlier on Thursday, when a MiG-31 fighter intercepted a Norwegian patrol plane of the Orion type over the Barents Sea.