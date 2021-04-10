BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – For the first time ever, supersonic weapons interceptors and their carriers were being trained in the Arctic.

Sources in the Russian Defense Ministry told the Russian newspaper Izvestia that the MiG-31BM fighters of the Pacific Fleet destroyed targets simulating bombers with hypersonic missiles in the stratosphere in the Arctic Circle.

According to the sources, the target was attacked from a height of about 20,000 meters and at a speed of Mach 2.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “enemy” was destroyed at a distance of hundreds of kilometers.

Test pilot Igor Malikov told the newspaper: “The Arctic is the closest place for Americans to arrive, so we need protection training in this place.”

He added: “Flights in the far north require special training. There is different navigation due to proximity to the pole and one must be very careful If the navigation complex breaks down, it can simply be lost.”

The MiG-31BM was originally designed to operate in extreme Arctic conditions. Its air regiments are deployed in the northern part of the country, where they can control the vast Arctic regions, which are difficult to cover with ground-based air defense systems. Among its tasks is to destroy the cruise missiles and bombers it carries in the Arctic.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























