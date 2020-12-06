BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A Russian-made MiG-29 jet was spotted over Libya recently, as it traveled across what is presumed to be the airspace of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

This Russian-made jet was previously said to have been transported from the Hmeimim Airbase in Syria’s Latakia Governorate to Libya earlier this year; however, Moscow has denied moving any warplanes to the North African nation.

While Russia maintains their neutrality in the conflict between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Libyan National Army, they have been one of the major backers of the latter, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

In addition to logistical support, Russia has been accused of deploying personnel from the Wagner Group, which is a private military contracting group that operates in several continents across the world.

Russia has also denied the allegations that they have anything to do with the presence of private military contractors in the country, despite accusations from Washington about these fighters.