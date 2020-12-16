BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – A photo shared on social media this week showed Russian and U.S. military choppers coming across one another over the skies of Syria.

In the photo shared on social media, a Russian Mi-35 chopper was seen in the vicinity of a U.S. AH-46 Apache helicopter in the northern region of Syria, where both forces are currently operating.

It is not clear from the picture below when the photo was taken; however, it was most likely a recent picture, as all standoffs and conflicts between the Russian and U.S. forces have been previously reported.

Mi 35 and AH 46 Apache met in northen Syria pic.twitter.com/WXdF0ksSHG — ZOKA (@200_zoka) December 16, 2020

Since a tense standoff between the U.S. and Russian forces earlier this year, the two world powers have been using their military choppers to conduct patrols across northern and northeastern Syria.