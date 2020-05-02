BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – A Russian publication alleged that the new T-14 Armata tank was destroyed during a combat mission in Syria.
According to The Reporter, the Armata tank was destroyed a jihadist anti-tank missile during their counter-offensive in northwestern Syria this year.
Citing information from eastern media, The Reporters alleges that five Russian tanks were sent to Syria in order to be tested on the battlefield.
During its deployment in northwestern Syria, however, a counter-attack was launched by the jihadist rebels, resulting in one tank being destroyed and two more being damaged.
However, despite this claim by The Reporter, there has been no actual footage or photos of the allegedly destroyed Armata tank.
In most cases, the jihadists and their allied militants release footage of their forces destroying tanks, especially on the battlefield.
Furthermore, the jihadist rebels lost a great deal of territory this year, and their only major counter-offensives took place in southwest Aleppo and southern and eastern Idlib.
Most of these tanks that were destroyed during these battles were documented in videos and photos released by the jihadists and their allies.
If the Armata was indeed destroyed, there would have been photos and videos of its destruction, especially because of its unique look and operation capabilities.
