BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – A Russian-made T-90 tank was spotted near the front-lines in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate this past week.

The T-90 tank was reportedly shown around Manbij’s front-lines, which the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) shares with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

The Syrian Arab Army first received the Russian-made T-90 tanks in 2016 when they launched several large-scale offensives against the jihadist rebels and Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

These tanks have proven incredibly beneficial for the Syrian Army, especially in battles where heavy armory is needed.

