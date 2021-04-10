BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – US sailors photographed the flight of a Russian-made Su-30MKM fighter flying over the deck of the USS Theodore Roosevelt during a training exercise with the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

The US Navy’s official Twitter released a photos of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Su- 30MKM fighter flying over the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the South China Sea on April 7th.

“When can’t meet face to face, meet in the Sky! @TheRealCVN71 Carrier Strike Group conducts a bilateral exercise with the Royal Malaysian Air Force #tudm_rasmi in the #SouthChinaSea,” the US Navy’s official account said.

When you can't meet face to face, meet in the sky! 🇺🇸✈️🇲🇾@TheRealCVN71 Carrier Strike Group conducts a bilateral exercise with the Royal Malaysian Air Force @tudm_rasmi in the #SouthChinaSea. #NavyPartnerships #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific DETAILS: https://t.co/TCyRhYlDkj pic.twitter.com/ONgJrwGk6c — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) April 8, 2021

It should be noted that Malaysia acquired 18 heavy Su-30MKM fighters from Russia between 2007-2009; they were modified on the basis of the Indian export version of the Su-30MKI.

