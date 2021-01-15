BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – A number of Russian-made warplanes were recently spotted over the front-lines of a key Libyan city that is located near the front-lines of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord (GNA) forces.

In a short video shared on social media, three Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets can be seen flying over the Al-Jafra area of northern Libya, which was previously the target of the Government of National Accord forces and their allies from the Turkish military.

Russian MiG-29 fighter jets reportedly spotted in the skies over Jufra District of Libya, controlled by Haftar's LNA.https://t.co/zhBh4EWWfY pic.twitter.com/GbUSV2TDhB — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) January 14, 2021

The presence of these fighter jets in the skies of Al-Jafra further confirm the reports about the transfer of Russian-made MiG-29 jets to Libya in 2020.

Initially, it was reported that the MiG-29 jets were transferred from Syria, via a Russian transport; however, this was never confirmed, despite the allegations.

While Russia maintains a neutral stance in Libya, they have been accused of providing military aid to the Libyan National Army in their war against the Government of National Accord forces.