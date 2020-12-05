BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The first long-range Russian radar dedicated to monitoring the atmosphere behind the horizon confirmed all its technical and design specifications, after it detected air targets thousands of kilometers away.

According to RT Arabic, who cited the Russian wireless technical forces, the “Container” radar, which began its service in the Russian army on December 1, 2019, detected NATO reconnaissance aircraft and stealth fighters on the Iranian border after the late commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was assassinated.

The report said that the Container radar, on January 8, recorded six American stealth fighters of the fifth generation flying near the Iranian borders after Iran directed missile strikes at the American bases in Iraq.

At that time, Russian radar monitored all US preparations for a response strike and all air movements in the region, including US stealth aircraft sorties.

It is noteworthy to mention that Russia plans to deploy four Container radars in its south, west and north, as well as in the strategic northwestern regions

Now the only Russian long-range Container radar is stationed in the Russian province of Nizhny Novgorod, as it has monitored the skies in Europe and the southern region of Russia over a span of 3,000 kilometers.

This new Russian radar system is capable of detecting 5,000 air targets flying over 3,000 kilometers simultaneously, which further strengthens their air defense capabilities.