BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) – Russian Ka-226 light multi-purpose helicopters were first seen during a training exercise by the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces), Sputnik Arabic reported on Thursday.

This aircraft is considered a light helicopter with a maximum take-off weight of 3,600kg. It can carry a crew of one or two people and a payload weighing 785kg or up to 7 passengers. Its cruising speed is 190 km/hr and its maximum speed is 210-220 km/hr.

The flight range of these helicopters is 475-600 km, and they have the same great advantage of being able to operate in temperatures up to 50° C and 100% humidity.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, during the exercises that took place on the borders between the governorates of Aleppo and Hama, work was carried out on the tasks of liberating the village from virtual militants.

According to the exercise plan, the Russian Air Force, using the Mi-8 helicopter, transmitted information to the Syrian forces.

In addition, the Syrian Mi-24 helicopter and two L-39 attack aircraft, which had already used unguided missiles to eliminate the hypothetical enemy, took part in the exercises.

On the ground, AP-57 57mm S-60mm howitzers, D-30 122 howitzers and 106.7 mm Type 63 flame launchers were used to strike the virtual enemy.

Soldiers from the Special Forces unit participated in clearing the facilities, and they carried out the mission in just 10 minutes.

