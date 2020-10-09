BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A number of Russian journalists came under attack on Thursday, when Azerbaijani drones began targeting the Holy Savior Cathedral (var. Ghazanchetsots Cathedral) in the city of Shushi.
According to the Anna News Agency, two Russian journalists, along with eight other civilians, were wounded at the cathedral after they visited the site to see the damage done by the first Azerbaijani attack.
Once the Russian journalists arrived at the site, an Azerbaijani drone once again targeted the cathedral, which, by then, had many people there to clear the rubble and help the wounded.
In the video released by the Anna News Agency, a large hole can be seen at the top of the cathedral after the Azerbaijani forces dropped a bomb on the site.
The Holy Savior Cathedral was built in 1888 and has served as an important religious site for the Armenian people.
On Thursday, before it was attacked, the cathedral was used by locals seeking shelter from the bombs being dropped on their villages and towns in the Karabakh region.
