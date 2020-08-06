BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their Su-27 fighter aircraft intercepted two American reconnaissance planes over the Black Sea on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Wednesday that two aircraft were detected over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, as they approached the Russian border, they deployed their Su-27 jets to intercept the U.S. military planes.

The Defense Ministry said that the two intercepted planes were two American reconnaissance aircraft, which were identified as the RC-135 and P-8A Poseidon.

They added that the Su-27 prevented the two planes from violating Russian airspace, and returned to its base after forcing them to change course away from Russia’s skies.

Source: RIA Novosti