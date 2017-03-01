BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force mistakenly bombed the US-backed “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday, while conducting a search-and-destroy mission against local jihadists.

According to the US military, the Russian fighter jet struck the Syrian Democratic Forces near the city of Al-Bab, causing an undetermined number of casualties on Wednesday afternoon.

“We had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS, yet … actually on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces,” Townsend told reporters in a video call from Baghdad.

This accidental bombing by the Russian Air Force marks the first time that their warplanes have struck a Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

