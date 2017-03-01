2715577 10/09/2015 A Su-34 fullback bomber performs air strikes in the provinces of Raqqah and Aleppo (screen shots from a video posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on its YouTube channel)./Министерство обороны РФ

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force mistakenly bombed the US-backed “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo on Wednesday, while conducting a search-and-destroy mission against local jihadists.

According to the US military, the Russian fighter jet struck the Syrian Democratic Forces near the city of Al-Bab, causing an undetermined number of casualties on Wednesday afternoon.

“We had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS, yet … actually on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces,” Townsend told reporters in a video call from Baghdad.

This accidental bombing by the Russian Air Force marks the first time that their warplanes have struck a Kurdish militia in northern Syria.

Hum, look more to be a TAF airstrike with no mistake ❗

Friendly fire is not cool.

I could say the same about what happened at Deir Az Zor.

why friendly?

Este error permite avanzar a los mercenarios turcos en el suelo Sirio.
SDF debe abandonar la ofensiva en Al-Raqqa y enviar mas hombres para defender la patria Siria de los mercenarios invasores…
La prioridad en estos momentos para SDF y el ejercito Sirio es expulsar a los mercenarios de Erdogan, sino actúan hoy, en el futuro pueda que el gobierno Turco se quede con territorios ocupados.

