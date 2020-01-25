BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a heavy assault over the western part of Aleppo on Saturday, as they continue to support the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in their operations against the jihadist rebels.

According to a military source in the provincial capital, the Russian Air Force repeatedly targeted the supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and several other sites near Aleppo city.

As the Russian Air Force targets the western countryside of Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is attacking the area west of the Ikhtar Al-Bizar area, which is at the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Despite some reports claiming that the Syrian Army captured Ikhtar Al-Bizar, the military source said it was already under government control, adding that the SAA is mostly launching artillery and missiles towards the jihadist defenses.

