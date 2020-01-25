BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a heavy assault over the western part of Aleppo on Saturday, as they continue to support the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in their operations against the jihadist rebels.
READ ALSO: Russian military activates air defenses after attack on Hmeimim Airbase
According to a military source in the provincial capital, the Russian Air Force repeatedly targeted the supply lines of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham to the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter and several other sites near Aleppo city.
As the Russian Air Force targets the western countryside of Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is attacking the area west of the Ikhtar Al-Bizar area, which is at the outskirts of the provincial capital.
Despite some reports claiming that the Syrian Army captured Ikhtar Al-Bizar, the military source said it was already under government control, adding that the SAA is mostly launching artillery and missiles towards the jihadist defenses.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.