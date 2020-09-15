BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched their biggest attack since March of this year over the northwestern region of Syria, as their warplanes hit a number of sites inside the Idlib Governorate on Tuesday.
According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several airstrikes over the northern region of Idlib, hitting a number of targets belonging to the jihadist forces.
The military source in Hama said the Russian airstrikes primarily targeted the area around the town of Ma’arat Misreen, which is located north of the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate.
This attack by the Russian Air Force was reportedly supported by reconnaissance planes that provided them with intel on the location of the militant groups.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on these latest strikes; however, video footage from Ma’arat Misreen has already been released by opposition activists in the Idlib Governorate.
