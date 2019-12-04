BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a big attack this evening on the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
According to reports, the Russian Air Force launched a dozen strikes on the Nahr Al-Abyad area and several surrounding sites in the Jisr al-Shughour District.
The reports said the Russian Air Force was conducting reconnaissance missions along the administrative borders of the Latakia and Idlib governorates before they launched their airstrikes of Jisr Al-Shughour.
The Jisr Al-Shughour District is currently under control of several militant groups, including the foreign jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
Jisr al-Shughour was captured by the jihadist-led Jaysh Al-Fateh forces during their Summer 2015 offensive against the Syrian Arab Army.
Since its capture, Jisr Al-Shughour has become the main stronghold for the jihadist rebels along the Turkish border; its proximity to Turkey’s Hatay Province has made the district an important supply hub.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.