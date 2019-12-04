BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force launched a big attack this evening on the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to reports, the Russian Air Force launched a dozen strikes on the Nahr Al-Abyad area and several surrounding sites in the Jisr al-Shughour District.

The reports said the Russian Air Force was conducting reconnaissance missions along the administrative borders of the Latakia and Idlib governorates before they launched their airstrikes of Jisr Al-Shughour.

The Jisr Al-Shughour District is currently under control of several militant groups, including the foreign jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Jisr al-Shughour was captured by the jihadist-led Jaysh Al-Fateh forces during their Summer 2015 offensive against the Syrian Arab Army.

Since its capture, Jisr Al-Shughour has become the main stronghold for the jihadist rebels along the Turkish border; its proximity to Turkey’s Hatay Province has made the district an important supply hub.

