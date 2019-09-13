BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force intensified their strikes over the Idlib Governorate Friday as troops from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) mobilized along the Al-Ghaab Plain front-lines.
According to a military report from the nearby Hama Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched their biggest attack of the week when their warplanes targeted three towns over the western countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
In particular, the report said the Russian Air Force targeted the towns of Basnqoul, Baftamoun, and Ainata, which are controlled by the jihadist group Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
At the same time, more Syrian troops were deployed to the Al-Ghaab Plain along the Hama-Idlib axis; this move by the Syrian Arab Army comes just days after the ceasefire was allegedly concluded in northwestern Syria.
The Syrian Arab Army’s next major operation is expected to take place in the Al-Ghaab Plain region that stretches from northwestern Hama to southwestern Idlib.
