BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The director of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Oleg Goralev, announced on Wednesday that Turkey and Russia conducted joint patrols in the Syrian governorate of Aleppo.
“A coordinated patrol took place with the Turkish armed forces on the Bir Al-Sabah – Khirbet al-Sheikh Issa Road in the Aleppo Governorate,” Goralev said in his statement on Wednesday.
In addition, Russian warplanes carried out flights between the Kweires Airport and Mitras Airport, along with the Ain Issa – Mahmoudi Airport and Kweires Airport.
The flights seemed to focus on all the warring parties in this region of the Aleppo Governorate.
Goralev added that during the past 24 hours, there had been no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey.
Despite these claims, two shells were recorded landing in the Kharab al-Sheikh area in the Latakia Governorate and Saraqib in Idlib Governorate, from the locations of areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.