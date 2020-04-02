BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – The director of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Oleg Goralev, announced on Wednesday that Turkey and Russia conducted joint patrols in the Syrian governorate of Aleppo.

“A coordinated patrol took place with the Turkish armed forces on the Bir Al-Sabah – Khirbet al-Sheikh Issa Road in the Aleppo Governorate,” Goralev said in his statement on Wednesday.

In addition, Russian warplanes carried out flights between the Kweires Airport and Mitras Airport, along with the Ain Issa – Mahmoudi Airport and Kweires Airport.

The flights seemed to focus on all the warring parties in this region of the Aleppo Governorate.

Goralev added that during the past 24 hours, there had been no shelling by illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey.

Despite these claims, two shells were recorded landing in the Kharab al-Sheikh area in the Latakia Governorate and Saraqib in Idlib Governorate, from the locations of areas controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

