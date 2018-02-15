BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 A.M.) – For the second night in a row, the Russian Aerospace Forces have been launching powerful airstrikes over the Hama and Idlib governorates.
According to a military report from Hama, the Russian Aerospace Forces began the night by conducting several airstrikes over the northern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
These airstrikes were concentrated on the Taftanaz Military Airport area, with at least two bombs actually hitting the installation itself.
What’s interesting about the Russian bombing of the Taftanaz Airport tonight is that the Turkish Army visited this military installation on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, in southern Idlib, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched several airstrikes over the town of Khan Sheikhoun in a bid to obstruct the jihadist supply route to northern Hama.
The Russian Aerospace Forces would then bombard northern Hama, striking the Jaysh Al-‘Izza controlled towns of Al-Lataminah and Kafr Zita.
Below is a video from the pro-opposition Step News Agency that shows the Russian Aerospace Forces bombarding Al-Lataminah tonight:
