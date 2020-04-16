BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A Russian warplane intercepted a U.S. military aircraft that was flying towards the Syrian coastline on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense reported.
The U.S. Department of Defense accused Russia of dangerous maneuvers with its Su-35 jet, while their aircraft was trying to approach the Syrian coast for its next reconnaissance operation.
According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Russian Air Force deployed its Su-35 jet to intercept the U.S. P-8A spy plane after the latter approached Syrian airspace and the S-400 radar zone.
US Navy says a Russian Su-35 jet performed an “unsafe” intercept of a US P-8 surveillance aircraft today while it was flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean. Navy says the Russian jet conducted a high-speed, inverted maneuver, 25 feet directly in front of the P-8
— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 15, 2020
“According to the data presented, the incident occurred on April 14, and although the U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft did not violate the borders of Syrian airspace, the Russian air forces demonstrated their willingness to intercept any aircraft conducting provocations or electronic reconnaissance near Russian military bases or borders,” the publication said.
The U.S. Navy often deploys its P-8A Poseidon to the eastern Mediterranean; however, for the first time this year, the Russian Air Force demonstrated its unwillingness to allow the American aircraft to fly freely in the area.
“It should be clarified that Russian military aviation rarely rises to intercept reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Syria, in connection with which, the current actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces caused a number of questions, especially against the background of the absence of comments from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” Avia.Pro added.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.