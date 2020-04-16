BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – A Russian warplane intercepted a U.S. military aircraft that was flying towards the Syrian coastline on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Defense reported.

The U.S. Department of Defense accused Russia of dangerous maneuvers with its Su-35 jet, while their aircraft was trying to approach the Syrian coast for its next reconnaissance operation.

According to the Russian publication Avia.Pro, the Russian Air Force deployed its Su-35 jet to intercept the U.S. P-8A spy plane after the latter approached Syrian airspace and the S-400 radar zone.

US Navy says a Russian Su-35 jet performed an “unsafe” intercept of a US P-8 surveillance aircraft today while it was flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean. Navy says the Russian jet conducted a high-speed, inverted maneuver, 25 feet directly in front of the P-8 — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) April 15, 2020

“According to the data presented, the incident occurred on April 14, and although the U.S. military reconnaissance aircraft did not violate the borders of Syrian airspace, the Russian air forces demonstrated their willingness to intercept any aircraft conducting provocations or electronic reconnaissance near Russian military bases or borders,” the publication said.

The U.S. Navy often deploys its P-8A Poseidon to the eastern Mediterranean; however, for the first time this year, the Russian Air Force demonstrated its unwillingness to allow the American aircraft to fly freely in the area.

“It should be clarified that Russian military aviation rarely rises to intercept reconnaissance aircraft near the borders of Syria, in connection with which, the current actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces caused a number of questions, especially against the background of the absence of comments from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” Avia.Pro added.

Advertisements