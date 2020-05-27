BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The leadership of the American 6th Fleet said that two Russian Su-35 fighters intercepted a U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean.

The U.S. Fleet Command, in a statement posted on Twitter, said that their P-8A Poseidon was in an international airspace when the two Russian Su-35 jets intercepted their aircraft near the Syrian coast.

The statement stated that this was the third incident in the past two months.

The U.S. Navy released two videos showing how Russian fighters accompanied the American spy plane.

Prior to this interception, the U.S. Navy conducted a number of flights in the eastern Mediterranean, despite the fact that the Russian Air Force had made it known that they would not tolerate flights near the Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not often commented on these interceptions and they did not make any statements about the previous incidents with the U.S. Navy in the eastern Mediterranean.

