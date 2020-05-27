BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The leadership of the American 6th Fleet said that two Russian Su-35 fighters intercepted a U.S. P-8A Poseidon aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean.
The U.S. Fleet Command, in a statement posted on Twitter, said that their P-8A Poseidon was in an international airspace when the two Russian Su-35 jets intercepted their aircraft near the Syrian coast.
The statement stated that this was the third incident in the past two months.
The U.S. Navy released two videos showing how Russian fighters accompanied the American spy plane.
Prior to this interception, the U.S. Navy conducted a number of flights in the eastern Mediterranean, despite the fact that the Russian Air Force had made it known that they would not tolerate flights near the Hmeimim Airbase in western Syria.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has not often commented on these interceptions and they did not make any statements about the previous incidents with the U.S. Navy in the eastern Mediterranean.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.